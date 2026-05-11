Fernando Tatis News: Swipes 10th bag, remains homerless
Tatis went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in an extra-inning win over St. Louis on Sunday.
While Tatis wasn't able to log any hits, he made an impact by taking two walks and stealing a base. The theft was his 10th this season, ninth-most in MLB. Beyond that, however, Tatis has largely disappointed fantasy managers so far, primarily because he's yet to go deep through 39 games. That's contributed to Tatis logging just 15 RBI and 14 runs while posting a meager .611 OPS. On the bright side, Tatis has made nine appearances at second base, and he'll gain significant value as a fantasy asset when/if he becomes eligible at the keystone (depending on league settings).
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