Fernando Tatis headshot

Fernando Tatis News: Three hits in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Tatis went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

Extra-base hits have been hard to come by for Tatis this season, but he doubled to lead off the game before adding a couple groundball singles later in the contest. The 27-year-old has six multi-hit performances in the last eight contests, batting a blistering .485 (16-for-33) over that stretch, but just three of those knocks -- two doubles and his first homer of 2026 -- have gone for extra bases.

Fernando Tatis
San Diego Padres
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