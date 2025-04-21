Fernando Tatis News: Totals seven bases in win

Tatis went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a triple, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Astros.

Tatis scored all three runs for the Padres, but none was bigger than his solo home run in the seventh inning to put them ahead 3-2. He's now homered seven times in his last 11 games and has asserted himself as one of the premier hitters in baseball over the first couple of weeks.