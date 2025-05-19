Fantasy Baseball
Forrest Whitley headshot

Forrest Whitley Injury: Could be activated from IL soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Whitley (knee) is "a possibility" to be activated from the 15-day injured list during the series against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley has made just one appearance with the Astros this season due to a pair of knee injuries, but he looked sharp in two recent rehab appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land, tossing two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Upon activation, the former top prospect is likely to be used in low-leverage relief spots initially.

Forrest Whitley
Houston Astros
