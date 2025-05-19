Forrest Whitley Injury: Could be activated from IL soon

Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Whitley (knee) is "a possibility" to be activated from the 15-day injured list during the series against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Whitley has made just one appearance with the Astros this season due to a pair of knee injuries, but he looked sharp in two recent rehab appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land, tossing two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Upon activation, the former top prospect is likely to be used in low-leverage relief spots initially.