Forrest Whitley Injury: Likely to begin season IL
Whitley (knee) is not likely to be on the Astros' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Whitley suffered the injury in a Grapefruit League game in mid-March and there has been no news of him resuming throwing or other baseball activities. However, general manager Dana Brown did say he expects Whitley to be available at some point in April.
