Foster Griffin News: Allows three homers in no-decision
Griffin did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Padres, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.
Griffin was burned by three solo homers and departed with a 3-1 deficit before the Nationals' offense erupted in the late innings. It marked the third time in six May outings that the southpaw surrendered multiple long balls, and he'll finish the month with a 4.86 ERA over that stretch. He'll carry a 3.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB across 67 innings this season into a road matchup against the Diamondbacks next weekend.
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