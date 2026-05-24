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Foster Griffin News: Bounces back against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 6:26pm

Griffin (6-2) earned the win against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out six across six scoreless innings.

It was a bounceback performance from Griffin, who gave up 14 earned runs over his two starts prior to Sunday's game. He was able to get out of a couple of sticky spots -- including a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning -- to come away with his fourth quality start of the season. Griffin is up to 60 strikeouts on the season, which is second on the Nationals behind Cade Cavalli (61) and 16th in the National League. Griffin will take a 3.63 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 62 innings into his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Padres.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
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