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Foster Griffin News: Collects 14th win of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Griffin (14-4) earned the win against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings.

The Guardians' offense supplied seven runs through the the first four innings of Tuesday's game, which was plenty of cushion for Griffin. The 31-year-old southpaw gave up a solo homer to Bryce Eldridge in the second inning, but that turned out to be the only blemish to Griffin's night, who logged his 12th game of six or more strikeouts and his 13th quality start of the season. Griffin's 14 wins are tied with Chase Burns for third-most in the majors behind Cristopher Sanchez (16) and Sonny Gray (15). Griffin will take a 3.18 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 144.1 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for this weekend on the road against the Rockies.

Foster Griffin
Cleveland Guardians
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