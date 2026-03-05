Foster Griffin headshot

Foster Griffin News: Effective in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Griffin gave up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's exhibition game against Team Venezuela. He struck out one.

Seeing his first game action of the spring, the 30-year-old left-hander tossed just 15 strikes on 29 strikes but avoided any damage against a star-studded lineup headlined by the likes of Ronald Acuna, Jackson Chourio and Salvador Perez. Griffin is expected to break camp in the Nationals' rotation after signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal to return to MLB from Japan, and the addition of a split-finger fastball to his low-velocity arsenal could allow him to handle a regular turn, or transition to a swingman role if Washington gets unexpected contributions from younger arms.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Foster Griffin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Foster Griffin See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
49 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
86 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
May 14, 2023