Foster Griffin News: Fans eight in no-decision

Griffin did not factor into Sunday's decision against the White Sox. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven scoreless innings.

Griffin set the tone early by striking out the side in the first inning after yielding a single. He allowed just three more baserunners over the next six frames, but he was unable to come away with the win as neither team scored runs until extra innings. For Griffin, it was his second-straight quality start and the fourth time this season that he gave up two earned runs or less. He has a 3-0 record through six starts with a 2.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB across 33.2 innings in 2026. Griffin is slated to make his next start next weekend at home against the Brewers.