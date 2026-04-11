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Foster Griffin News: Flirts with no-hitter in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:36pm

Griffin (2-0) recorded the win Saturday against the Brewers, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

The 30-year-old left-hander was superb Saturday, carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before Joey Ortiz singled for Milwaukee's first hit of the game. Griffin, who hadn't pitched in the major leagues since 2022, is swiftly emerging for the Nationals in 2026, working at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts. Griffin holds a 1.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB on the year, making him worthy of deep-league streaming consideration versus the Pirates next week.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
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