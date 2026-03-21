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Foster Griffin News: Gets stretched out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Griffin gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out five.

The 30-year-old southpaw has seen extensive work on the back fields this spring, with Friday's start being just his second Grapefruit League appearance, but Griffin built up to 78 pitches (53 strikes) and appears ready to take the ball for his first MLB game since 2022. Over eight innings he's delivered a 4.50 ERA and 9:2 K:BB, and he'll handle a mid-rotation role for the Nationals to kick off 2026 after spending the last three seasons in Japan.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
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