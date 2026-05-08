Foster Griffin News: Goes seven strong for fourth win
Griffin (4-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
Griffin allowed two runs in the first inning before dazzling with six scoreless frames, generating 17 whiffs on 103 pitches while notching a career-high nine strikeouts. The southpaw has been rolling, allowing just four combined earned runs over four consecutive quality starts. He'll carry an impressive 2.12 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB across 46.2 innings into a road test in Cincinnati.
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