Foster Griffin News: Let down by defense Saturday

Griffin (3-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three unearned runs on three hits and four walks over six innings as the Nationals fell 4-1 to the Brewers. He struck out three.

A Brady House error with two outs in the first inning led to a three-spot for Milwaukee, but Griffin shook it off and kept the visitors off the board until he had his third straight quality start in the books. The southpaw will take an impressive 2.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 39.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Miami.