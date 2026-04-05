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Foster Griffin News: Solid against Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Griffin (1-0) did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing a run on five hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out six.

Griffin was sharp Sunday, with the only damage against him coming on a Shohei Ohtani solo homer in the third inning. While the Nats' bullpen failed to hang on to a 6-1 lead, Washington has to be encouraged by Griffin's performance early in the season. Through two starts against two strong offenses (the Dodgers and Phillies), the 30-year-old southpaw has allowed just three runs on 10 hits while striking out 11 in 10 innings. Griffin is tentatively scheduled for a road matchup with the Brewers in his next outing.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
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