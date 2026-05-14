Foster Griffin headshot

Foster Griffin News: Stumbles vs. Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Griffin (4-2) took the loss Thursday against Cincinnati, allowing nine runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

While Griffin did log seven or more strikeouts for the third time in his last four outings, it was otherwise a day to forget for the left-hander. Prior to Thursday, Griffin had delivered four straight quality starts, posting a 1.38 ERA over 26 innings in that span. His ERA is now up to 3.53 on the year with a 1.14 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB across nine starts (51 innings). Griffin will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Mets.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Foster Griffin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Foster Griffin See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago