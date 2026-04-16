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Foster Griffin News: Tagged for four in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Griffin took a no-decision Thursday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven in 5.1 innings pitched.

It was smooth sailing for Griffin through four innings, but he ran into some trouble in the fifth inning after being handed a 4-0 lead. The 30-year-old allowed four runs of his own in the bottom of the frame, the biggest swing being a three-run home run from Marcell Ozuna. That blast snapped a streak of three straight starts allowing two runs or fewer to begin the season for the southpaw. On the bright side, he does add seven more strikeouts to his total, bringing that number up to 19 through 20.2 innings pitched on the season. His next scheduled start will come against Atlanta, fourth in MLB with 24 home runs, on Tuesday.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
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