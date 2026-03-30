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Foster Griffin News: Works through five in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Griffin (1-0) earned the victory Monday against the Phillies, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out five over five innings.

It was just about a dream start to the game for Griffin as he was handed a 4-0 lead before he even threw his first pitch Monday. He handled that run support well, holding down the Nationals lineup in his five innings of work aside from a two-run home run surrendered to Rafael Marchan. That's an encouraging start to the season for the 30-year-old Griffin in his first MLB start since 2022.

Foster Griffin
Washington Nationals
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