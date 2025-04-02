Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Ambushed by Giants early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Valdez (1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and four walks in five innings Wednesday against the Giants. He struck out nine.

The star left-hander was ambushed early, promptly serving up a two-run home run to Willy Adames in the first inning. Luis Matos then hit a solo homer in the second, and Heliot Ramos also doubled to drive in a pair of runs during the frame. Valdez did settle in to throw three scoreless innings thereafter and fanned nine Wednesday, and he'll look to rebound in his next scheduled start at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against Seattle early next week.

Framber Valdez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now