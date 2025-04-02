Framber Valdez News: Ambushed by Giants early

Valdez (1-1) took the loss after allowing five runs on four hits and four walks in five innings Wednesday against the Giants. He struck out nine.

The star left-hander was ambushed early, promptly serving up a two-run home run to Willy Adames in the first inning. Luis Matos then hit a solo homer in the second, and Heliot Ramos also doubled to drive in a pair of runs during the frame. Valdez did settle in to throw three scoreless innings thereafter and fanned nine Wednesday, and he'll look to rebound in his next scheduled start at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against Seattle early next week.