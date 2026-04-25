Framber Valdez News: Battles control in no-decision
Valdez didn't factor into the decision Friday as the Tigers were downed 9-8 by the Reds, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.
The southpaw got only 47 of his 89 pitches into the strike zone before getting the hook. The five free passes were a season high, but Valdez has issued multiple walks in five straight starts. On the season he sports a 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB through 34.1 innings, and he faced a tough test in his next outing, scheduled to come on the road next week in Atlanta.
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