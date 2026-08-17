Framber Valdez News: Crumbles in sixth inning

Valdez (8-8) earned the win against the Pirates on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Valdez was cruising along over four scoreless innings initially, but Pittsburgh got to him for four of his five runs allowed in the sixth inning. The left-hander continues to put forth an up-and-down debut season with the Tigers, conceding four earned runs in back-to-back outings to follow up a pair of quality starts to begin August. Valdez is set to bring a 4.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 111:54 K:BB over 138.2 innings into a soft matchup against the lowly Royals in Kansas City.