Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Delivers quality start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Valdez came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out one.

In a battle of left-handed aces, Valdez matched up with Cole Ragans and exited the mound after 87 pitches (58 strikes) in line for the loss, but Detroit pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to flip the script. Valdez has produced three quality starts in his first four trips to the mound for the Tigers, and he'll take a 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through 24 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Boston.

Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers
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