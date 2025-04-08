Framber Valdez News: Dominant in six scoreless innings

Valdez didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Seattle after allowing two runs and one walk in six innings, striking out eight.

Valdez overcame an illness to take his turn in the rotation Tuesday, dominating the Mariners while pouring in 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes over six shutout frames. Ryan Bliss doubled off the left-hander in the fifth inning, but Valdez left him stranded in scoring position. The southpaw will carry an excellent 2.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB across 18 innings (three starts) into his next scheduled appearance in St. Louis, which is tentatively set for early next week.