Framber Valdez News: Game start time pushed back

Valdez's scheduled start Sunday against the Red Sox has been pushed back three hours due to expected rain in Boston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

An extended period of rain is forecasted for Boston from midday into the afternoon, prompting the game to be moved back from its scheduled start time of 1:35 p.m. ET to 4:35 p.m. ET. Valdez will square off against Red Sox lefty Garrett Crochet.