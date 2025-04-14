Framber Valdez News: Hit hard by Cardinals

Valdez (1-2) took the loss against St. Louis on Monday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three batters over four-plus innings.

Though Valdez didn't give up any homers, the Cardinals hit the ball plenty hard against him and racked up five doubles. The southpaw ended his outing in poor form, giving up five hits -- including three doubles -- to the final seven batters he faced and exiting in a 6-0 hole. This was Valdez's shortest outing of the campaign, as he had gone at least five frames in each of his previous three starts. It's been a roller coaster for the Astros' ace to begin the season -- he's hurled two scoreless outings, but in his other two starts he's given up a combined 11 earned runs across nine innings.