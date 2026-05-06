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Framber Valdez News: Issued six-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 1:27pm

Major League Baseball issued Valdez a six-game suspension and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Boston's Trevor Story in the fourth inning of Tuesday's 10-3 loss, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Valdez recorded just nine outs and surrendered a career-high 10 runs (seven earned) on nine hits and one walk before he was ejected from the game in the top of the fourth when he hit Story. Unless he elects to appeal the ban, Valdez's suspension will go into effect beginning with Wednesday's series finale versus Boston. Valdez will be eligible to return to action May 14 against the Mets in New York.

Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers
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