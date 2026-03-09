Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Looks good again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:58pm

Valdez allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits across four innings of work in Monday's Grapefruit League contest against the Rays. He struck out six.

Valdez has now made two spring training appearances with his new team, and he's allowed just the one earned run across seven innings of work with nine strikeouts. The lefty gives the Tigers a dynamic 1-2 punch with ace Tarik Skubal, and Valdez seems like he's ready for the regular season. Expect him to start Detroit's second game of the year against the Padres on March 27 and once again have a strong fantasy campaign if he can stay healthy, which Valdez has mostly been able to do the last four seasons.

Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers
