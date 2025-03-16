Fantasy Baseball
Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Manager Joe Espada announced Sunday that Valdez will start Opening Day against the Mets on March 27, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After posting a career-best 2.91 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 169:55 K:BB across 176.1 regular-season innings last season, it was only a matter of time before Espada named Valdez as Houston's Opening Day starter. The left-hander has focused on the movement of his pitches during spring training and overall has pitched well with a 2.53 ERA across 10.2 innings.

Framber Valdez
Houston Astros
