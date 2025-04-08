Framber Valdez News: Officially starting Tuesday
Valdez (illness) is starting Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander was dealing with some fatigue and a sore throat over the weekend, but he's ready to take his regular turn through the rotation Tuesday. Valdez delivered seven scoreless frames in his season debut but surrendered five runs over five innings during his previous start last Wednesday.
