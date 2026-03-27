Framber Valdez News: Quality start in team debut

Valdez allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Valdez's first big-league appearance in anything other than an Astros uniform went well, as he delivered a quality start despite giving up plenty of contact. Valdez threw 63 of 83 pitches for strikes in this outing, though he left the game with the Tigers down 2-1 before the offense got him off the hook with an eighth-inning rally. The veteran southpaw pitched to a 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 187:68 K:BB over 192 innings across 31 regular-season starts in 2025. He has the potential to be a workhorse for Detroit -- he's covered at least 170 innings in four straight seasons. That volume has value, especially since he tends to post strong ratios as well. He's projected to make his home debut for the Tigers against the Cardinals next week.