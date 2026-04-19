Framber Valdez News: Seven Ks in second win

Valdez (2-1) tallied the win Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

The star left-hander flooded the zone Sunday, firing 70 of his 98 offerings for strikes en route to fanning a season-high seven. Valdez has now worked at least six innings and given up one or zero runs in four of his first five starts, though the other outing during this span was an eight-run implosion in Minnesota. Valdez owns a strong 3.30 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 30 frames overall, but he has a fairly tough assignment for his next outing at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park versus the Reds.