Framber Valdez News: Sharp in no-decision Sunday

Valdez allowed one run on two hits across six innings of work and did not factor into the decision in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He walked two and struck out five.

Valdez allowed a solo home run to Gunnar Henderson in the sixth inning but was otherwise unblemished Sunday. He was at 92 pitches after six innings and maybe could have come back for the seventh, but Detroit turned to its bullpen, which ultimately blew a lead and cost Valdez his third win of the season. It was still an encouraging effort for the lefty, who had allowed 16 runs (13 earned) in 14.2 innings across his last three appearances. This is more what the Tigers expected when they inked Valdez to a three-year, $115 million contract in the offseason, but he's been mostly pedestrian with a 4.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 61 innings this year. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Friday against the White Sox on the road.