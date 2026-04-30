Framber Valdez News: Sharp vs. Atlanta

Valdez didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Valdez, who didn't issue any free passes after walking a season-high eight batters in his last outing against the Reds. Valdez has held opponents to two runs or fewer in six of his first seven starts with the Tigers. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.35 with a 1.26 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB across 40.1 innings. Valdez is currently lined up to face the Red Sox at home his next time out.