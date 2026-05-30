Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Stuck with fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Valdez (2-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings as the Tigers fell 7-1 to the White Sox. He struck out four.

The southpaw got tagged for two runs in the first inning and two runs in the seventh, getting lifted after 89 pitches (59 strikes) having received little support from his offense. Valdez has allowed at least four runs in three of his last five outings, stumbling to a 5.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB in 27.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look for his first win since April 19 in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Mariners.

Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers
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