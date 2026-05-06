Framber Valdez News: Suspension reduced to five games

Valdez's six-game suspension was reduced to five games Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Valdez initially received a six-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Trevor Story during Detroit's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Major League Baseball has now shaved a game off Valdez's suspension, which he will begin serving Wednesday. He will be eligible to make his next start May 13 against the Mets in Queens.