Framber Valdez News: Suspension reduced to five games
Valdez's six-game suspension was reduced to five games Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Valdez initially received a six-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Trevor Story during Detroit's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Major League Baseball has now shaved a game off Valdez's suspension, which he will begin serving Wednesday. He will be eligible to make his next start May 13 against the Mets in Queens.
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