Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Tigers-O's rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Valdez and the Tigers won't face the Orioles on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to rain.

Detroit and Baltimore will play twice Sunday to make up for Saturday's contest, and Valdez will likely get the nod to start one of the two games. The 32-year-old southpaw has conceded 16 runs (13 earned) in 14.2 innings across his last three starts, but he'll have an opportunity to bounce back against an Orioles lineup that's logged a .684 OPS since the beginning of the month.

Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers
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