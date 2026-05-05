Framber Valdez News: Tossed from Tuesday's game
Valdez was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Valdez wasn't exactly having a great time on the mound Tuesday, as he had given up eight runs by the end of the third inning. After giving up another two runs on a pair of solo homers from Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu to lead off the fourth, Valdez hit Trevor Story with a pitch, which caused the benches to clear. No punches were thrown, but Valdez had still been ejected by the time the dust settled. The 32-year-old southpaw will take a 4.57 ERA and 1.41 WHIP into his next start, which may be delayed if he faces additional discipline from Major League Baseball.
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