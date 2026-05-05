Framber Valdez headshot

Framber Valdez News: Tossed from Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Valdez was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Valdez wasn't exactly having a great time on the mound Tuesday, as he had given up eight runs by the end of the third inning. After giving up another two runs on a pair of solo homers from Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu to lead off the fourth, Valdez hit Trevor Story with a pitch, which caused the benches to clear. No punches were thrown, but Valdez had still been ejected by the time the dust settled. The 32-year-old southpaw will take a 4.57 ERA and 1.41 WHIP into his next start, which may be delayed if he faces additional discipline from Major League Baseball.

Framber Valdez
Detroit Tigers
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