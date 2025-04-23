Francis Pena News: Healthy again at Triple-A

Pena (undisclosed) made his season debut at Triple-A El Paso on April 9 and has given up two earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five over five innings through his first four appearances.

The Padres held Pena back at extended spring training to begin the minor-league season while he managed an undisclosed injury, but he's looked healthy since reporting to Triple-A. The 24-year-old reliever could make his big-league debut at some point later in 2025.