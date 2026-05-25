Francisco Alvarez Injury: Begins hitting, could beat timeline

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Alvarez (knee) has already resumed hitting and could return well before his projected eight-week timetable, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Alvarez is less than two weeks removed from surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. He still has plenty of benchmarks he needs to reach before a specific timeline for a return comes into focus, but Alvarez seems to now have a chance to be back before the end of June.