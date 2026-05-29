Francisco Alvarez Injury: Could begin rehab next week
Alvarez (knee) is going through full baseball activities and could be ready for a rehab assignment as soon as next week, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.
Alvarez is just over two weeks removed from surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. He was given an eight-week timetable to return immediately following the operation, but the catcher is poised to beat that timeline by several weeks.
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