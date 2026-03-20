Francisco Alvarez Injury: Could return Saturday
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Alvarez (back) is feeling "better" and could rejoin the Grapefruit League lineup Saturday if he continues to improve, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old backstop was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League contest due to back tightness, but he may end up missing only one spring game. The Mets are likely to exercise caution with Opening Day less than a week away, but at this point Alvarez doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any significant time.
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