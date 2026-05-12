Francisco Alvarez Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Alvarez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Tigers with a right knee injury.

Alvarez went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a run Tuesday but limped off the field after taking an aggressive swing at a pitch in the sixth inning. The severity of his injury will become known after he undergoes imaging Wednesday, and if he has to miss any amount of time, Luis Torrens would be in line for extra starts at catcher.