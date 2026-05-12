Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 6:48pm

Alvarez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Tigers with a right knee injury.

Alvarez went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a run Tuesday but limped off the field after taking an aggressive swing at a pitch in the sixth inning. The severity of his injury will become known after he undergoes imaging Wednesday, and if he has to miss any amount of time, Luis Torrens would be in line for extra starts at catcher.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Francisco Alvarez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
10 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago