Francisco Alvarez Injury: Expected to miss eight weeks

Alvarez is expected to be sidelined eight weeks after undergoing right meniscus surgery Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

On Wednesday, the Mets provided an initial timetable of 6-to-8 weeks, but after the operation was performed, the expectation now is that Alvarez will need the full eight weeks to recover. Luis Torrens will serve as the Mets' primary catcher while Alvarez is shelved, and Hayden Senger will be the backup.