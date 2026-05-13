Francisco Alvarez Injury: Headed for MRI
Alvarez (knee) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The catcher left Tuesday's game in the sixth inning after awkwardly twisting his right leg on a swing. After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said only "we've got to wait" for the results of the imaging to determine a timeline for Alvarez's return. Given Alvarez's spotty track record when it comes to staying healthy, expect Luis Torrens to be behind the plate Wednesday against the Tigers regardless of the results. Alvarez is slashing .241/.317/.393 through 37 games this season with four homers and 10 RBI.
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