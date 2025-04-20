Francisco Alvarez Injury: Likely continuing rehab assignment

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Alvarez (hand) is scheduled to continue his minor-league rehab assignment this week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The skipper previously indicated that Alvarez could be back during the current homestand, which ends Wednesday, but it appears the 23-year-old backstop will be on the shelf for at least a few more days. Alvarez has gone 6-for-27 with a walk and three homers across seven rehab games in the minors, and he's still on track to make his season debut for the Mets before the end of April.