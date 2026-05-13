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Francisco Alvarez Injury: Out at least six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Alvarez will undergo surgery to address the torn meniscus in his right knee, and the Mets are hopeful that the catcher will be able to return to action in 6-to-8 weeks, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Alvarez exited Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Tigers after twisting his knee and was placed on the 10-day injured earlier Wednesday when an MRI confirmed the meniscus tear. Mendoza said that an official timeline for Alvarez's return won't be established until surgery is performed, but the skipper's comments point to the young catcher getting a partial meniscectomy rather than a full meniscus repair, which would entail a multi-month recovery. Luis Torrens will start at catcher Wednesday against Detroit and is likely to serve as the Mets' primary backstop for however long Alvarez is shelved.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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