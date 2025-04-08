Francisco Alvarez Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Manager Carlos Mendoza said that Alvarez (hand) will being a rehab assignment Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old took live batting practice Tuesday, and that was apparently the final hurdle before being cleared for game action. Alvarez has been sidelined for the past month due to a hamate fracture in his left hand for which he underwent surgery, and he'll likely need at least a handful of games in the minors to get up to speed before making his 2025 debut for the Mets.
