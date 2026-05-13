Francisco Alvarez Injury: Shelved with meniscus tear
The Mets placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right meniscus tear.
Alvarez sustained the injury during the sixth inning of the Mets' 10-2 win over the Tigers on Tuesday, when he twisted his right leg on a swing. He was diagnosed with the meniscus tear following an MRI on Wednesday and will now be sidelined indefinitely. A clearer timeline for Alvarez's return should be known once the Mets determine whether he'll require a partial or total meniscectomy to address the injury; a partial meniscectomy or trim would likely allow Alvarez to return in 4-to-6 weeks, whereas a full meniscus repair would keep him on the shelf for multiple months and potentially the rest of the season. New York called up Hayden Senger from Triple-A Syracuse to provide another option at catcher, but Luis Torrens should be in line to take over as the Mets' primary backstop.
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 211 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3013 days ago