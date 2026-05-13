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Francisco Alvarez Injury: Shelved with meniscus tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 12:14pm

The Mets placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right meniscus tear.

Alvarez sustained the injury during the sixth inning of the Mets' 10-2 win over the Tigers on Tuesday, when he twisted his right leg on a swing. He was diagnosed with the meniscus tear following an MRI on Wednesday and will now be sidelined indefinitely. A clearer timeline for Alvarez's return should be known once the Mets determine whether he'll require a partial or total meniscectomy to address the injury; a partial meniscectomy or trim would likely allow Alvarez to return in 4-to-6 weeks, whereas a full meniscus repair would keep him on the shelf for multiple months and potentially the rest of the season. New York called up Hayden Senger from Triple-A Syracuse to provide another option at catcher, but Luis Torrens should be in line to take over as the Mets' primary backstop.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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