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Francisco Alvarez Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 9:47am

Manager Carlos Mendoza indicated that Alvarez (knee) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Alvarez has been on the shelf the past few weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, but he's now been cleared for game action. The 24-year-old was initially expected to be sidelined eight weeks, but he's significantly ahead of schedule in his recovery. If all goes well with Syracuse, Alvarez could be back on the active roster in a week or two.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
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