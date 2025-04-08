Francisco Alvarez Injury: Taking BP on the field Tuesday

Alvarez (hand) will take batting practice on the field Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez has been hitting in the cage, but this will be the first time he's taken batting practice on the field since he underwent surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. While the Mets haven't revealed a specific timetable for their starting catcher's return, Alvarez's recovery has come along nicely and he could make it back before the end of April if all goes well.